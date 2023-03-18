Sport NZ's new Taumata Māori began with the 'dreams and aspirations of our Rangatira'

Sport NZ board member and inaugural chair of Te Taumata Māori, Karen Vercoe (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Mākino). Photo / NZ Herald

Aotearoa will realise its full potential in sport when Māori are able to participate and succeed as Māori, says Sport NZ.

The kaitiaki for Aotearoa's 'play, active recreation and sport system', this week established Te Taumata Māori to provide Sport NZ and High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) with leadership as they "work towards achieving their Te Tiriti commitments".

The Taumata Māori, which was one of the recommendations of an independent review, will provide governance-level guidance on Te Tiriti, Māori sport, strategy, investment, and Māori outcomes.

“The Taumata is a significant milestone that began with dreams and aspirations of our Rangatira who have now passed on," Sport NZ board member and inaugural chair of Te Taumata Māori, Karen Vercoe (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Mākino) says.

“While it is significant, it is a small step toward a true Te Tiriti partnership and achieving Tino Rangatiratanga and Mana Motuhake.”

The other members of the inaugural Taumata Māori are business leader Whaimutu Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi), Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe), Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini (Ngāti Kahungunu), and top surfer and Kōhanga Reo board co-chair Rāniera (Daniel) Procter (Ngāti Uepohatu, Ngāi Tamanuhiri, Ngāti Porou).

“The introduction of Te Taumata Māori will help foster an authentic partnership with Māori, (and) build trust with our Māori partners and stakeholders to deliver sustainable outcomes for Māori,” Bill Moran, chair of both the Sport NZ and HPSNZ boards, added.

“The members of the new Taumata Māori share a dedication to improve the wellbeing of everyone in Aotearoa through sport, active recreation and play, with a strong focus on Te Tiriti, and matters relevant to Māori."