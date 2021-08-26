Sports wrap with Erena Mikaere

Te Ao Tapatahi presenter Neil Waka caught up with Te Ao Toa presenter Erena Mikaere on some of the latest news in sports. The Silver Ferns player may be stuck in her home in Rotorua like the rest of the motu, but is still keeping up with sports all over the world.

2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Although the New Zealand contingent made a rocky start to their campaign in Tokyo yesterday, with athletes taking centre stage in the pool, at the velodrome and on the wheelchair rugby court, Mikaere says there are still plenty of athletes to look forward to watching.

"For me, a person to watch will be Ben Tuimaseve (Shotput) he is hilarious and he's a great athlete as well!

Ben Tuimaseve. Source/attitudelive.com

Netball, Silver Ferns testing and ANZ 'movement'

Some of the Silver Fern players have been tested for Covid-19 as a requirement to go into camp, in preparation for their games against Australia in October, depending on the length of the lockdown.

“The other big news is all the movement in the ANZ Premiership next year,” Mikaere says.

“The big move isAmeliaranne Ekenasio coming to the Magic, a great team I might add, and she brings two other Silver Ferns too.”

Ameliaranne Ekenasio. Source/ Netball Draft Central

Reece Walsh hero to zero

In the Warriors 26-24 loss to the Broncos last week Sunday, Reece Walsh had a chance to tie the game with two minutes to play after a try from Euan Aitken in the corner. Walsh missed the kick but Mikaere commends the young full-back for his courage.

“I was like, man, this boy is either gonna be a hero or a zero ... So great learning for him as a young player!”

Source/Stuff

All Blacks coach not going anywhere

“Ian Foster has been appointed head coach of the All Blacks for the next two years at least until the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Some people aren’t happy with that but I think he’s done a great job and that’s shown over the past two Bledisloe Cup games.”

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Source/planetrugby.com