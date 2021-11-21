Spread of Covid-19 across the North Island continues as it reaches Hawkes Bay

In a statement last night, Hawke's Bay District Health Board said a person tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the region from Auckland.

It is understood the person had a travel exemption to leave Auckland and had been isolating in Hawke's Bay.

Further updates are expected in today's media release via the Ministry of Health. Public health staff are investigating the case and testing of close contacts has started.

Hawke's Bay Medical Officer of Health, Dr Rachel Eyre is urging people in Hawkes Bay with Covid-19 related symptoms to get tested.

"It's important any feeling unwell with symptoms goes and gets tested at one of the many locations available across our region.

"Also if you haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, there are lots of opportunities to get a vaccination this weekend."

This case in Hawke's Bay brings the total number of regions who have recorded Delta cases in this outbreak to 10.

Wellington reported it's first case in more than 2 months yesterday, an essential worker from Auckland.

Meanwhile, Hauora Tairāwhiti is calling on the residents in the Eastern district to get their vaccinations as soon as possible, saying the region is now surrounded by a "ring of fire" with neighbouring districts Hawke's Bay, Bay of Plenty and Lakes all having active cases. Te Tairāwhiti currently sits at 84% of the eligible population having received their first dose, and 72% fully vaccinated.