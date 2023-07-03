Sprinter Zoe Hobbs qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Zoe Hobbs in action at in the women's 100m in Lausanne, Switzerland. Source / Zoe Hobbs / TikTok

Competing overnight at Resisprint, the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event in Switzerland, Zoe Hobbs crossed the finish line of her heat in a time of 10.96, breaking her 100m sprint record, and meeting the Olympic Qualifier Standard.

"When I saw the time come up I couldn't believe it. I didn't think I would run that time, especially given the conditions. It was 15 degrees at the time of that race with a 20minute delay leading into the start. The wind was all over the shop with head and tail winds."

"I'm absolutely stoked to have done the Qualifier time early. It takes a massive weight off my shoulders and makes a big difference leading into the rest of the season. I don't have to chase the time now. I can focus on what I need to in the lead up to the World Champs."

The time was achieved two days into the Qualifier window (opening 1 July) and saw Zoe break her National record, the Australasia record and her personal best in the process.

"I didn't think I would run a PB in the heat at all. I thought maybe a chance of doing the qualifier, but definitely not a PB. It was a bit of a shock when I saw what the time was."

Reflecting on the moment, Zoe noted "I've got an incredible support team around me and I'm super grateful for everything they've put in to help get me to where I am now. I'm particularly thankful for my family and my coach James Mortimer."

Zoe went on to win the 100m Final with a time of 11.13.