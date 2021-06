Photo / Supplied

Māori squash professional Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has made the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in Egypt despite losing her final pool match overnight.

The 32-year-old, who lives in the Waikato, was beaten 10-12, 5-11 in 25 minutes by world No.5 Haniaa El Hammamy of Egypt.

King will play second-ranked Nouran Gohar (Egypt) on Sunday for a place in the final in Cairo.

WATCH highlights of Joelle King's match against Sarah Jane Perry (England). Source / PSA Squash TV (YouTube)