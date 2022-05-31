Squash wāhine doubles gold champions heading for Birmingham

Ngāti Porou squash player Joelle King and Te Āti Awa teammate Amanda Landers-Murphy will again represent Aotearoa in squash at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July.

The pair won the women's doubles four years ago at the Gold Coast games in 2018, claiming gold in the women’s singles, gold in the women’s doubles alongside Landers-Murphy and bronze alongside Paul Coll in the mixed doubles. The two will team up again to defend their title, while King will also aim to repeat her singles victory.

Since then, King, the world No.5 ranked player, has enjoyed a consistent run of success on the world circuit, most recently her second Manchester Open title win back in April after defeating No.1 seed and England's Sarah-Jane Perry. This morning she reached the quarter-finals of the El Gouna International Squash Open 2022 in Egypt, playing against United States player Olivia Fletcher.

Landers-Murphy will be suiting up for her third Commonwealth Games. Back at the Gold Coast Games, she also competed in the women's singles and mixed doubles including her gold doubles win with King. In her first Games appearance in Glasgow of 2014, Landers-Murphy recorded two fifth placings and a 26th placing.