St Dominic's Catholic College in Henderson, West Auckland, remains closed after one of its students tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ministry of Education is working with St Dominic's Catholic College to identify those who had close contact with the student. The Auckland Regional Public Health is aware of a number of students from Liston College who attended classes at St Dominic's but considers these students to be only casual contacts.
St Dominic's Catholic College closed after student tests positive for Covid-19
By Te Ao - Māori News
