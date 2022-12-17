St Johns First aid course taught to one million tamariki and rangatahi

Photo credit: Hato Hone St Johns Facebook

Seven years ago Hato Hone St John saw an opportunity to invest in tamariki to equip children with basic hands-on first aid skills.

Now reaching the incredible milestone of one million students, Hato Hone St plans to keep delivering these courses with the goal of every tamariki and rangatahi having life-saving and mental health skills.

“It’s all about teaching life-saving skills," Hato Hone community health and management deputy chief executive Sarah Manley said. "It’s important that our young people know how to save lives and it’s been a real labour of love to get to that one million milestones.”

Hato Hone wanted to ensure there was a generational change in first aid fulfilling the goal of making those skills available to tamariki and rangatahi.

Manley said that Hato Hone has age-appropriate modules run by their community educators and the children are taught hands-on skills.

“They learn everything depending on your age, how to ring 111, injury prevention, how to put a sling on; all those types of life-saving skills, what to do if someone has an asthma attack, someone falls over.”

Super savers

“We’ve seen the impact of this programme, with young people going on to save lives.”

Manley said it was a very interactive program and the students like that type of education with an interactive engagement such as putting slings on and doing CPR.

Manley said Hato Hone has had "super saver moments" where the students have helped out in serious situations by calling 111, putting their nana into the recovery position or helping out at the scene of a serious car accident.

“In the past week we actually acknowledged 50 super savers from around the country.”

Manley said there was a focus on delivering their courses to Māori and Pacifika across the country and it was a high priority for the organisation.

“There have been wonderful stories too of those tamariki and rangatahi; equally those tamariki teaching their wider friends and whanau the importance of those life-saving skills and that is something that we will continue to build on over the next 10 years.