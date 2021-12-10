Stacey Fluhler 'humbled' by World Dream Team nod, focus now on busy 2022

A successful year for Tūhoe and Te Arawa rugby star Stacey Fluhler was capped off this week with World Rugby naming her in the Women's 15's Dream Team.

"It feels a little strange being recognised as an individual when you're playing in a team sport but I'm truly humbled and grateful to be acknowledged with some of the worlds best," Fluhler, the only Black Fern to be named in the ceremonial team says.

She's become a mainstay on the sevens circuit for New Zealand in recent years, and after winning Gold at the Tokyo Olympics this year, Fluhler, with fellow "Sevens Sisters" Portia Woodman and Kelly Brazier, switched back to the 15-a-side game, touring Europe with the Black Ferns.

Although the results were disappointing, Fluhler says her own form has given her confidence ahead of an even busier 2022.

"Hopefully I can take some good lessons and some confidence from that to be selected for the World Cup because you never know. There are so many girls putting their hands up and it's never a walk in the park. You've got to do the work and it's going to really tough."

Even then, just three weeks away from Christmas, 2021 is still not over yet for Fluhler.

She has gone straight back into training with the Black Ferns Sevens team, who are ready to rejoin the World Sevens Series Circuit in January at Malaga in Spain. The Olympic and world champions missed the opening tournament in Dubai last week due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

That tournament will mark the beginning of a long international season for Fluhler that will see her regularly switch between the traditional and shortened versions of the game. She will link up with the Chiefs for the inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki competition, before hoping to earn selection for both the Sevens and 15s Rugby World Cups, with the Commonwealth Games in between. While not a completely unfamiliar experience, having done it in previous years, she says it will still be tough.

"The transition for me at the moment between 15s and Sevens has been a little bit tough so I've got some to do behind the scene.

"I'll enjoy my Christmas break with whānau and friends but I'll continue training and eating good because I want to be in the best shape possible. It's a massive year for rugby next year. I'm going to try my best to be selected in everything I can.

"[I've] been huffing and puffing and all the girls, they're laughing at me, but it's cool. They're only there to support me at the end of the day. I'm grateful for the management to allow me to go away and do my thing at 15s and coming back into 7s it's truly special," she says.

Stacey Fluhler will be a part of the Te Ao Toa team who will also be presenting an hour-long Māori Sports Awards special on Sunday on Māori Television.

