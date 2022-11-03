Stacey Fluhler named 'TV Personality of the Year' finalist

Whakaata Māori has picked up another nomination for this year's New Zealand Television Awards, which could see a Black Fern claim the prize.

Stacey Fluhler (Ngāi Tūhoe) is up for TV Personality of the Year, one of 10 announced today, as part of the presenting crew of sports show Te Ao Toa.

Fluhler presents the show alongside other sports stars including rugby league veteran Adam Blair, rugby union ace Liam Messam, Splice Construction Magic goalkeeper Erena Mikaere, UFC flyweight fighter Kai Kara-France, Mai FM radio show host and basketball player Brook Ruscoe and bodybuilding-pro Jess Coate.

Fluhler has pulled double duties for Toa and rugby union since joining Whakaata Māori, giving viewers insights into training camps and matches, interviewing grassroots up-and-coming athletes and more.

Currently, Fluhler is in Rugby World Cup action playing for the Black Ferns. With the team reaching the semi-finals, Fluhler is named to start at outside centre against France, playing this Saturday evening at Eden Park.

Other finalists in the category include Three's national correspondent Patrick Gower, TVNZ presenter Jeremy Wells and MasterChef presenter Nadia Lim. The TV Personality of the Year award is the only public-voted category in the awards.