Stacey Fluhler voted top international by NZ players

Photo credit / Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby

Black Ferns and Olympic Sevens star Stacey Fluhler (Tuhoe, Te Arawa) has been voted the International Women`s Player of the Year in the 2021 NZ Rugby Players’ Association Players’ Awards voted for by the players.

Damian McKenzie was recognised as Super Player of the Year, while Grace Houpapa-Barrett won the Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year award for the women's NPC competition.

All Black Will Jordan received the award for International Men`s Player of the Year.

The awards were announced online by the association on Friday.

Source / NZRPA

The full list of nominees and winners is:

2021 NZ Rugby Players’ Association Players’ Awards

as voted for by the Players

International Men`s Player of the Year

Nominees:

Jordie Barrett

Rieko Ioane

Will Jordan

Dalton Papalii

Ardie Savea

Winner: Will Jordan

International Women`s Player of the Year

Nominees:

Les Elder

Stacey Fluhler

Ayesha Leti-l’iga

Liana Mikaele-Tu’u

Kennedy Simon

Winner: Stacey Fluhler

Sevens Men`s Player of the Year

Nominees:

Scott Curry

Andrew Knewstubb

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

Tim Mikkelson

Regan Ware

Winner: Andrew Knewstubb

Sevens Women`s Player of the Year

Nominees:

Gayle Broughton

Theresa Fitzpatrick

Sarah Hirini

Risaleaana Pouri-Lane

Tyla Nathan-Wong

Winner: Theresa Fitzpatrick

Source / NZRPA

Super Player of the Year

Nominees:

David Havili

Luke Jacobson

Damian McKenzie

Richie Mo’unga

Dalton Papalii

Winner: Damian McKenzie

Bunnings Cup Player of the Year

Nominees:

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Brayden Iose

Stephen Perofeta

Luke Romano

James Tucker

Winner: Stephen Perofeta

Source / NZRPA

Bunnings Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year

Nominees:

Carys Dallinger

Chyna Hohepa

Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Joanah Ngan-Woo

Olivia McGoverne

Winner: Grace Houpapa-Barrett

Men’s Young Player of the Year

Nominees:

Nikora Broughton

Lucas Cashmore

Fabian Holland

Timoci Tavatavanawai

Kitiona Vai

Winner: Timoci Tavatavanawai

Women’s Young Player of the Year

Nominees:

Oceana Campbell

Jazmin Hotham

Harmony Kautai

Layla Sae

Kelsey Teneti

Winner: Jazmin Hotham