Stacey Fluhler voted top international by NZ players

Photo credit / Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby
Black Ferns and Olympic Sevens star Stacey Fluhler (Tuhoe, Te Arawa) has been voted the International Women`s Player of the Year in the 2021 NZ Rugby Players’ Association Players’ Awards voted for by the players.
Damian McKenzie was recognised as Super Player of the Year, while Grace Houpapa-Barrett won the Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year award for the women's NPC competition.
All Black Will Jordan received the award for International Men`s Player of the Year.
The awards were announced online by the association on Friday.
Source / NZRPA
The full list of nominees and winners is:
2021 NZ Rugby Players’ Association Players’ Awards
as voted for by the Players
International Men`s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Jordie Barrett
Rieko Ioane
Will Jordan
Dalton Papalii
Ardie Savea
Winner: Will Jordan
International Women`s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Les Elder
Stacey Fluhler
Ayesha Leti-l’iga
Liana Mikaele-Tu’u
Kennedy Simon
Winner: Stacey Fluhler
Sevens Men`s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Scott Curry
Andrew Knewstubb
Ngarohi McGarvey-Black
Tim Mikkelson
Regan Ware
Winner: Andrew Knewstubb
Sevens Women`s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Gayle Broughton
Theresa Fitzpatrick
Sarah Hirini
Risaleaana Pouri-Lane
Tyla Nathan-Wong
Winner: Theresa Fitzpatrick
Source / NZRPA
Super Player of the Year
Nominees:
David Havili
Luke Jacobson
Damian McKenzie
Richie Mo’unga
Dalton Papalii
Winner: Damian McKenzie
Bunnings Cup Player of the Year
Nominees:
Leicester Fainga’anuku
Brayden Iose
Stephen Perofeta
Luke Romano
James Tucker
Winner: Stephen Perofeta
Source / NZRPA
Bunnings Farah Palmer Cup Player of the Year
Nominees:
Carys Dallinger
Chyna Hohepa
Grace Houpapa-Barrett
Joanah Ngan-Woo
Olivia McGoverne
Winner: Grace Houpapa-Barrett
Men’s Young Player of the Year
Nominees:
Nikora Broughton
Lucas Cashmore
Fabian Holland
Timoci Tavatavanawai
Kitiona Vai
Winner: Timoci Tavatavanawai
Women’s Young Player of the Year
Nominees:
Oceana Campbell
Jazmin Hotham
Harmony Kautai
Layla Sae
Kelsey Teneti
Winner: Jazmin Hotham