Stacey Jones to take the helm of NZ Warriors

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has quit, effective immediately. He will be replaced for the interim by Stacey Jones (Ngāpuhi), who will move up from assistant coach.

Brown recently said he could not make a long-term commitment to staying in New Zealand with the team.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the New Zealand club has been staying in Australia for the past two years basing themselves out of Redcliffe in Queensland.

Jones, 46, is a Warrior through and through, having played his entire NRL career for the New Zealand club. He's also an NRL Hall of Famer and member of the New Zealand Order of Merit, with over 365 first-class games, 111 tries and 1009 points scored.

Brown hasn’t been the only person leaving the club, with prop Matt Lodge leaving the team abruptly in May and receiving over $700,000 for his immediate release. Brown had said Lodge's departure caused tension in the team.

With halfback Kodi Nikorima leaving the Warriors immediately to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs mid-season and Gold Coast Titans signee Ash Taylor also retiring early from the NRL, the Warriors side looks to be in disarray.