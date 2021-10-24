Stan Walker releases the ultimate summer anthem, ‘Come Back Home’

Stan Walker, nō Tūhoe, Ngāiterangi me Ngāti Porou, has released his new single ‘Come Back Home' to promote his new, up and coming album - something for Aotearoa to enjoy as we approach Christmas.

In addition, the singer has announced tour dates for his Aotearoa-wide ‘All In’ tour, which will take place in seven different rohe around Aotearoa in March and April next year.

This comes after Walker released his first Te Reo Māori album ‘Te Arohanui’, and earlier this month brought home two Waiata Māori Music Awards for his chart-topping 2020 anthem, ‘Tua’ (feat. Ibanez Maeva).

Joining Walker on the tour are his friends and fellow Māori artists Kings (Tūhoe, Te Arawa), Louis Baker (Ngāpuhi), Hamo Dell (Ngāti Porou) and Crete (Ngāpuhi, Hokianga), starting at Napier’s Pettigrew Green Arena on March 24 and ending with a special show at his haukāinga at the Tauranga Trustpower Baypark Arena on April 9.

A portion of the ticket sales go towards Mike King’s charity I Am Hope Foundation, supporting young people and their mental health.





Tickets will be available next Wednesday, October 27th at 5pm from stanwalker.net

Stan Walker ‘All In’ New Zealand Tour Dates

24 Mar - Napier Pettigrew Green Arena

25 Mar - Palmerston North Palmy Fly Arena

26 Mar - Wellington/Porirua Te Rauparaha Arena

28 Mar - Nelson Trafalgar Centre

30 Mar - Christchurch Town Hall

1 Apr - Auckland Town Hall

9 Apr - Tauranga Trustpower Baypark Arena