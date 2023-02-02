StardustMe aims to put loved ones among the stars

Photo: stardustme.com

There are many ways whanau can celebrate the life of a loved one who has died but a new unique way has literally taken off.

StardustMe is a New Zealand company that organises memorial flights of people’s ashes into space.

StardustMe co-founder Stu Potter (Ngāti Awa) yesterday celebrated his inaugural flight, which put the ashes of five New Zealanders into space.

“This has been five years in the making; this supports loved ones and is ready to provide a celebration of their life, a tribute to all the great things that person represented and to place them among the stars.”

Potter said Stardust Me is the first New Zealand and Māori-owned company that has launched into space.

“What we are trying to promote is there is a chance for innovations within the regions; it also shows that Māori can be a part of fantastic adventures.”

Watch the flyover

Potter said that Stardust Me sends one gram of the person’s ashes to the United States to Space-X, where it is attached to a satellite, and fired into space on one of the company's Falcon-9 rockets and will stay in orbit for up to 10 years.

“We can then connect to the satellite and watch that on our phone and see in real-time where it is placed above the world; so when it goes overhead in the night’s sky, people can watch the satellite go overhead,”

Whanau can access this service through more than 200 funeral directors across Aotearoa who are in partnership with Stardust Me.