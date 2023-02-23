Startling new images of Gabrielle aftermath

Many properties in Eskdale are surrounded by silt and little else after the cyclone tore through the area. CHRISTEL YARDLEY / STUFF

The Hikuwai River is still swirling brown, its banks gouged by torrents of water the likes of which locals repeatedly tell you they have never before seen. ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF

North of Tolaga Bay half a dozen sheep have found a tiny patch of green in a silt-covered paddock and are feeding on what meagre stalks of grass remain. ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF

Cyclone Gabrielle left deep silt through properties in Hawke’s Bay. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Contracting diggers work into the evening to sift through silt and move debris in Eskdale, Hawke’s Bay. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Silt flows out from the floodwaters in Hawke's Bay. MARK TAYLOR/STUFF

Silted floodwaters flow out into the sea in Hawke's Bay. MARK TAYLOR/STUFF

Locals lined the fence line above the Napier Port and parts of the waterfront to watch the arrival of the eagerly anticipated HMNZS Canterbury late Tuesday afternoon, in the latest step of the response to Cyclone Gabrielle. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

A group of local volunteers help clear a vineyard Eskdale. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Silt-filled glasses as Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16, begin the clean up of their house. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Flooded vehicles and silt. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Floodwaters swept people out of homes and animals left stranded. Huha rescue have set up at Hawke's Bay Racecourse where people have brought in flooded animals to be rescued. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Huha volunteer Delwyn Monk and Huha volunteer and vet Natalie Lloyd hand feed kittens. They have slept next to the kittens during the night to keep a close eye on them. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Firefighter Nicky Bates at Huha rescue in Hawke’s Bay Racecourse. Many residents have been reunited with their pets in the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle, and some are still left to be looked after due to residents being displaced. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

A small client of Huha rescue. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16 start the cleanup at their property after the floodwaters subsided. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Matapiro Road where a bridge collapsed and where a victim was thought to have been killed. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Damage to the Pine Valley Orchard which is on the banks of the Nuhaka River, between Gisbone and Wairoa. ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF

Owner of Wairoa’s Riverside Motor Lodge, Sharron Solomon. ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF

Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16 start the cleanup. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

A Defence Force Hercules lands at Hawke’s Bay airport in Napier, bringing further supplies as personnel and volunteers continue work clearing debris from Cyclone Gabrielle across the region. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Central Park Orchard Pakowhai where RSC workers lived. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Stop banks collapsed at Ngaruroro River in Omahu, Hawke’s Bay. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF

Troy Duncan with son Jack Duncan, 16 start the cleanup. CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF