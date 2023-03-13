State of emergency to end in eastern districts

The remaining state of national emergency over the Te Tai Rāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions will end tomorrow, Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty says.

McAnulty gave notice of a national transition period over these regions, which will come into effect immediately following the end of the state of national emergency, 28 days after the country's third national state of emergency was declared.

“Te Tai Rāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence emergency management groups have confirmed they are now ready to move out of the immediate response phase and into recovery,” McAnulty said.

A national transition period now covers the Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Te Tai Rāwhiti and Hawke’s Bay regions and the Tararua, Masterton, Carterton and South Wairarapa districts.

“While significant progress has been made in restoring power and telecommunications, and ensuring everyone reported as uncontactable is accounted for, there are still major and ongoing impacts in these regions, he said.

“We are committed to a locally led recovery, supported by central government. The national transition period will ensure that national-level support and resources are coordinated.”

A national transition period enables a seamless transition from the emergency response phase to the recovery stage. It provides local Civil Defence teams with the powers they may need during the recovery, such as clearing roads and disposing of dangerous materials.

“Today marks a milestone in the response to Cyclone Gabrielle, and I want to acknowledge the tireless mahi of everyone who has helped us get to this point – volunteers, emergency services, civil defence and council, iwi and response personnel, and everyone else who has stepped up to keep people safe and supported – thank you,” Kieran McAnulty said.

