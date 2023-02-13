State of emergency in Tairāwhiti

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz has declared a local state of emergency at 9.45am as Cyclone Gabrielle edges toward Tairāwhiti.

“A state of emergency enables Civil Defence to coordinate a regional response across all emergency partners.

“We ask the community to keep up to date and to call Civil Defence on 0800 653 800 if you require any assistance. Call 111 if your life or safety is at risk.”

Rain is expected to increase in intensity throughout today to between 300-400mm inland north of Tolaga Bay and 100-150mm over Gisborne.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence croup controller Ben Green says it’s the combination of the high-intensity rain, gale force winds, 5-7m waves and storm surge that has led the MetService to describe Cyclone Gabrielle as having a very high risk of extreme impactful and unprecedented weather across the region.

“River levels are being watched closely in our district with levels expected to peak around 2-4am.

“Because this is in the middle of the night we are advising those who live in at-risk areas to have a plan to self-evacuate before it gets dark if the levels continue to rise.”

Residents in Rangitukia are being advised to consider evacuating immediately given the risk of rising river levels blocking the two bridges out of the village.

Evacuation centres in Te Riu o Waipu are open now at Rāhui marae in Tikitiki, Te Tāperenui a Whātonga and Ōhinewaiapu marae at Rangitukia.

Green says evacuation centres are resourced in the city and up the coast.

“They will be activated when required.”

All heavy traffic has been taken off the unsealed roading network from 6pm last night.

Sandbags and ramps have been placed around areas in the city prone to surface flooding.

Green says the region has been getting prepared for the past three days and is ready.

“We ask people to check on any whānau or neighbours who may be vulnerable. The majority of schools around the region have closed and all community links have been activated around the region.

"Hubs around the coast are staffed with people from Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency NZ, St John and Police.”

Gisborne District Council has closed all community facilities from noon today for the next two days.

These include all sports parks, walking tracks with known slips, waste transfer stations in the city and around the district, public toilets, HB Williams Memorial Library, Olympic Pool and theatres.

Rubbish and kerbside collection have also been cancelled for the time being.

Properties in the city and up the Coast identified as being at risk are being closely monitored.

Green says the NZ Defence Force and other national agencies are ready to provide regional assistance.

There is surface flooding around Ruatorea further up SH35, with advice to keep up to date on Waka Kotahi’s website.