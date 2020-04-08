Stay home, even for Easter - 8.30am Newsbreak

- Police are urging New Zealanders to stay safe by staying home this Easter. They say they will be ramping up visibility in communities and on the roads including operating checkpoints over the Easter period, making sure people are safe and complying with the COVID-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions.

- 21,000 people have signed a National Party petition to force quarantine for those who come into the country. The petition launched last night after National Party leader Simon Bridges said it was only practical and responsible to shut the border.