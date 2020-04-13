Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives - 7.30am Newsbreak

- New Zealand's death toll remains at 4 with no new COVID-19 associated deaths in the last 24 hours. A significant reduction in new infections has also been confirmed by the Ministry of Health. The combined overall total is 1330, an update is expected later today.

While the numbers seem to be moving in the right direction, the key message to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe, Save Lives' still applies this Easter Monday.

- In partnership with Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga (MoE), Māori Television is proud to deliver "Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora", comprising 300 hours of te reo Māori television viewing content to support positive learning outcomes for our tamariki.