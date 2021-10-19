Steep rise sees 94 Covid cases today

The Ministry of Health has reported 94 new community cases today, 87 in Auckland and seven in Waikato.

As of 10am, 41 of these cases are linked – 26 of whom are household contacts – and 53 remain unlinked, with investigations continuing to help determine their connection to the outbreak.

This takes the outbreak total to 2,099.

Some 34 of yesterday's cases have exposure events and 26 were in isolation during their infectious period.

Today there are 38 people in hospital with Covid-19. Eight are in North Shore, 12 in Middlemore and 18 in Auckland hospitals. Five people are in ICU or high-dependency units.

There are also five cases at the border in managed isolation.

One case reported yesterday has been reclassified as under investigation as a possible historical case and has been removed from the case total.

Auckland update

Public health staff are continuing to urge anyone in Auckland to get a test if they have symptoms of Covid-19, regardless of which suburb they live in.

There are 19 community testing centres available for testing across Auckland today. A list of sites, and their opening hours, can be found on the Healthpoint website.



Mobile surveillance testing of residential facilities is also continuing, including emergency housing, transitional housing, boarding houses, motels and community housing providers. So far, this testing has involved 50 sites.

Waikato update

Initial interviews show all of Waikato's new cases are linked to known cases.



Investigations are continuing to determine the links of two cases reported last week and two cases reported on Sunday, October 17.

Waikato District Health Board is continuing to carry out regionwide testing, to rule out any undetected community spread of Covid-19, with 3,370 swabs taken across the region yesterday.



Testing locations in and around Waikato are available on the Healthpoint website and the Waikato DHB website. Pop up testing sites are also operating in Hamilton, Whatawhata (west of Hamilton) and Kihikihi (near Te Awamutu).



Meanwhile, vaccination rates in Waikato remained steady yesterday, with 2,939 people receiving a dose – of these, 891 were first doses, and a further 2,048 were second doses.



A total of 529,803 vaccines have been administered across the region to date.