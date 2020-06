It is now 22 days since the last case of COVID-19 was reported.



Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504. Latest Ministry of Health figures report that 130 of these cases are Māori and 81 Pacific Island.



The number of recovered cases is 1,482.



Yesterday laboratories completed 2,978 tests, bringing the total completed to date to 307,810.

The country remains at Level 1 until further notice.