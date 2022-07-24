Still no sign of stolen Ahipara history signs

Kaitaia police still have no clues about who is responsible for stealing local history signage in Ahipara.

$7000 worth of signs were put up by local groups to coincide with the inaugural Matariki ki Ahipara celebration last month. They were part of a Te Hiku o Te Ika Open Spaces Revitalisation project.

An NZ Herald report said police were looking into security camera footage from Ahipara School which showed one large sign being removed on July 4.

'Educate and share knowledge'

However, thieves were able to conceal their identity.

Roma Marae chairman, Hone Paitai, has asked those involved in taking down the signs, to stop.

"Each plinth names and marks a place of cultural significance to the ahi ka of Ahipara.

They are there to educate and share knowledge. With knowledge comes enlightenment and an appreciation of why these places are important to our whānau, hapū and iwi of Ahipara," he said.

Mr Paitai said the signs were intended for children to learn the history of place names as the future kaitiaki of the areas.

"Hopefully, inciting a reader's curiosity enough to ask a kaumātua, a kuia or a local about the place."

'Respect our wāhi tapu'

Mr Paitai said replacements would be difficult as the cost for one plinth alone is $700.

Te Hiku o Te Ika Open Spaces Revitalisation project lead Andrea Panther said an anonymous donor offer to replace the signs was received but she wasn't sure whether it would be accepted in case the same thing happened again.

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis said it was disappointing someone would steal something so important to the community as they were effectively excluding residents from understanding who and where they came from.

"The panels were allegedly stolen by locals who don't want local place names, history and stories to be shown to the world.

"If this is true ... then there can't be any complaints that Pākehā don't understand Māori, or respect our wāhi tapu, or appreciate our status as tangata whenua."

If anyone has information about the stolen plinths, they are advised to contact Kaitaia police.