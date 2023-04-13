'Still sinking in': Prime reflects on history-making cabinet appointment

Yesterday’s appointment of Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime to the cabinet is still sinking in for her, she said while speaking to teaomāori.news, since the news first broke yesterday during Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ post-cabinet press conference.

While being excited for the opportunity to join the cabinet on top of holding her Conservation and Youth porfolios when approached by Hipkins, she says the objective remains the same as she did when she first started in politics campaigning for Northland.

“I am really focused on ensuring that the Northland voice is heard in Parliament, ensuring our issues at whatever level I’m representing are being heard around housing, health, education and employment.

“I often reflect on the passion of our rangatahi being our future. In fact, I referred to them in my maiden speech, that I wanted to ensure that not one more young person didn’t have an aspiration. I’m so honoured and proud to be the minister for youth where I’m able to champion their voice in Parliament.”

Prime’s move into the cabinet came after the resignation of Stuart Nash after revelations showed he had leaked cabinet information to political donors. In turn, Prime’s appointment has seen 50-50 gender balance in the cabinet for the first time.

First 50/50 cabinet

“I think it’s hugely significant that we have, for the first time in New Zealand’s history, achieved 50/50 women in cabinet. That is off the back of last year Soraya Peke-Mason entering Parliament and having our Parliament at 50/50 representation.”

This also includes other representations such as rainbow MPs making it the most inclusive Parliament in the world.

“What I also want to say is because I have seen some of the comments, every single person is [in Parliament] based on merit first and foremost. But then by also trying to achieve that equity, that diverse representation is important in our decision-making structures.”

Prime is also the associate minister for arts and culture, and is passionate to work with the Te Matatini board to see te ao kapa haka thrive even more and is keen to continue work on the country’s second celebrated public holiday of Matariki.

As associate minister for health, she is focused on completing a rural health strategy and women’s health strategy by July 1.