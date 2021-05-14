Stockists drop Eagle Brewing NZ over owner's alleged racist comments

Eagle Brewing NZ owner David Gaughan is being accused of racism, after his Facebook account called Māori the "(scourge) of New Zealand," demanding "the quicker we put them in prison the better."

Post via Facebook/Ria Hall

The post is in response to a One News Facebook story about a shooting in Napier. Gaughan wrote, "Ok let's speak the truth. Maori are the scurge [sic] of New Zealand. The quicker we put them in prison the better. I'm talking about the majority of the male population. The ones who beat their missis [sic]. Who don't give a f*** about society. Yeah, you who will Rebel against these words. But truth be told you are NZ biggest problem right now."

Māori artist Ria Hall shared the comment in a Facebook post and encouraged people not to support his business. Her post has now been shared over 800 times.

"We will continue to notice these kinds of comments and thoughts more. In no way shape or form is it ever acceptable. From anyone." posted Hall.

Reaction has included some stockists saying they will no longer work with Eagle Brewing NZ.

Beer Jerk said its team was disgusted. "We discovered this last night and have removed all Eagle products from our store."

Liquorland Forrest Hill in Tāmaki Makaurau also removed Eagle Brewing NZ products from its shelves adding, "We will not support a brewery whose owner has such abhorrent and racist views."

Eagle Brewing NZ is located just north of Christchurch.

David Gaughan has been approached for comment.