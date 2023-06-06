'Stocks don't go down' - Kai Kara-France still upbeat over controversial split decision loss

Following the controversial split decision loss to Iraq fighter Amir Albazi at the weekend, UFC flyweight Kai Kara-France has responded more in-depth about the fight via The MMA Hour.

“I lost but I didn’t lose. It’s a weird feeling when you’re at the afterparty with Shaquille O’Neal, he’s DJ’ing, [and you’re] thinking ‘Bro, I should be celebrating a win right now’ and it feels like I should be, but I don’t have that W next to my name.”

The five-round main event contest seemed all but confirmed as win for the Ngāti Kahungunu and Waikato fighter, having landed more total strikes, significant strikes and more takedowns over Albazi’s one takedown and submission attempt, the latter of which Kai was able to get out of a deep rear-naked choke.

“Where I’m at in my career I don’t freak out in those situations. I’ve seen it so many times where guys are trying to [submit] me constantly at the gym.

“I feel like that was a momentum shift when he realised ‘I can’t get Kai out.’”

The whole world knows who won but regardless we keep our head high and we keep moving forward. Appreciate all the love and support from everyone. Time for family and then we get back to work. 🙏🏻

It’s a fight that’s been plastered with ‘robbery’ from fight fans and Kai’s own teammates, including middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

But he remains in high spirits.

“I felt like I won and the whole world does. I haven’t met anyone or seen anyone that thinks Amir won except Amir.

“But that’s the fight. I can’t change the result. I feel like my stocks don’t go down at all. People know that I’m one of the best guys in the world. The fight showed that I’m at the highest level.”

Fight judges Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato both scored the contest 47-48 to Albazi, while the third judge Mike Bell was the same score in favour of Kara-France, with rounds one, three and five going to Kai.

“The fourth and fifth [rounds], I was the one dictating the pace, pressuring, landing the better shots. It’s how you finish, it’s momentum.

“That cost me a hundred grand, it cost me my ranking where winning this fight would have put me right back in with [Brandon] Royval to fight to be the number one contender.”

Having come out of the fight without injuries, ‘Don’t Blink’ wants in on the UFC’s return to Sydney in September to fight in front of friends and whānau.

In the meantime, he is holidaying with his wife and son in Tahiti.

“[I’m going to] get over this loss and the only way is to move forward, spend time with my loved ones and rest.”