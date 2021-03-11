Stop abusing emergency housing, Te Puea Marae leader says

Hurimoana Dennis, chair of Te Puea Memorial Marae, and leader of the Māori marae-based emergency housing initiative in Auckland, is calling for whānau to stop taking advantage of emergency housing.

“People are beginning to abuse the system.”

Te Puea Marae has had to turn away 12 whānau who has been referred to the marae from the Ministry of Social Development in six months. He adds “people turn up, sign up, and go through the induction. They stay for two or three days and go missing for weeks. We end up having booked cabins but no one in them.”

Dennis said the Ministry of Social Development needed to tighten up on its process and how it identified who requires emergency housing, “It has a lot of fundamental system problems.”

In 2017 the Te Puea Marae’s Manaaki Tangata programme provided people with food, shelter, basic sanitisation and support to get into permanent housing.

Dennis spearheaded the Manaaki Tangata initiative, which saw the marae open its door to the most vulnerable, placing 130 families in homes and having upward of 56 families staying.