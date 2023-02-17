Stop using water now! Te Tai Rāwhiti crisis as backup water plant fails

A critical situation is developing in Gisbourne as the backup water plant on the Waipaoa river has failed.

Te Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence has sent out an urgent message advising Gisborne residents and surrounding areas to stop using the water now.

Gisborne City Council chief executive Nedine Thatcher-Swann said there were two potential breaks in the system being assessed.

Te Tai Rāwhiti Civil Defence Facebook

"Residents must stop water use, so we can ensure that, if we can not get the fix done in time. At the moment we've run out," she told Stuff.

The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui is in Gisborne and Thatcher-Swann said the ship's reverse-osmosis water treatment plant is only capable of supporting a fraction of the city's water need.

More to come...