The story behind Eden Park-Ngā Ana Wai

Up to 30,000 spectators are expected to attend Te Matatini at Eden Park.

While the venue is a well-known rugby ground, Paora Puru of Te Wai-o-Huakaiwaka hopes people attending the 4-day festival will become more aware that Ngā Ana Wai is the name of the land on which it stands.

Ngā Ana Wai falls within the tribal territory of Te Wai-o-Huakaiwaka and sustained the iwi in ancient times.

“Ngā Ana Wai was a wetland and had an underground cave system. It was a place where we gathered food and of great cultural significance. We occupied the land for more than 1,000 years,” he said.



Eden Park, pictured here in 1907, was a wetland and had an underground cave system. Photo / Sir George Grey Special Collections Auckland Council.

Other Māori place names have also been restored around Auckland through a Mana Whenua forum.

“The city rail link incorporates the history and names associated with different areas and this is displayed through art works and train station signage,” Puru said.

“More stories of the people who lived here will soon be available for all to see.”



Paora Puru of Te Wai-o-Huakaiwaka. Photo / Supplied

Te Wai-o-Huakaiwaka and Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei share close ties through inter-marriage and Puru is proud Tamaki-makaurau is hosting Te Matatini.

"It is incredible that our relatives have opened up their home to welcome all Te Matatini groups to Auckland this week.

“Welcome everyone to our home of Ngā Ana Wai, here in Tāmaki makaurau, Tāmaki nui, Tāmaki roa, Tāmaki herenga waka!”