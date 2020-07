To celebrate Matariki, the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra launched today a video series called Story-time.



Story-time features tales like The Stolen Stars of Matariki, The Yellow Digger and many more. Each story is narrated by some of Aotearoa's popular personalities including Troy Kingi, Miriama Kamo, Suzy Cato and Jennifer Ward-Lealand.

Ward-Lealand talked to Te Ao Mārama today to give more insight on how the idea came about.