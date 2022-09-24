Street art series celebrates women in rugby

Artists Earnest Bradley and Eva Fuemana in Whangārei. Photo / Getty Images

With just two weeks until the Women's Rugby World Cup kicks off, a street art series has been launched across the motu to celebrate women in rugby.

The series, entitled Support Our Sisters: The Art of Rugby, will see the artworks on display in Whangārei, Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch from mid-September through to the end of the tournament in November and beyond.

Erin Forsyth in Auckland CBD. Photo / Getty Images

The major new public artworks have been created by street artists Paul Walsh, Erin Forsyth, Rachel Kiddie McClure, Zarna Torpy, Wongi Wilson, and Earnest Bradley and Eva Fuemana.

The series comes as the Blacks Ferns ran out 95-12 victors over Japan in their world cup build-up in Auckland on Saturday.

Paul Walsh in Auckland's Morningside. Photo / Getty Images