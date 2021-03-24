Strict criteria for overseas travel but some sportspeople could qualify

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today anyone who needs to travel internationally, for national significance or on compassionate grounds, will need to meet strict criteria for early vaccinations.

The government rolled out the vaccination plan two weeks ago starting with those most at risk of spreading and/or getting sick from Covid-19.

“The government has carefully considered circumstances where there is a genuine need for people to be vaccinated urgently in order to travel overseas,” Chris Hipkins said.

“A high threshold has been set, which will balance compassion with the need to avoid potential queue-jumping ahead of at-risk groups, without a strong justification. These provisions will not extend to vaccinations for new arrivals or returnees.”

Before being considered for the early vaccination, people will need to satisfy a series of criteria, including being a New Zealand citizen, resident or visa holder; needing to travel before 31 August 2021; and having already made arrangements for returning to New Zealand.

The compassionate grounds that would be considered for travel overseas include:

needing to provide critical care and protection for a dependant;

accessing critical medical care that is not available in New Zealand; or

visiting an immediate family member who is dying.

“This does not include reuniting with family, attending a funeral or memorial service, or attending a school or university.”

National significance overseas travel will include representing New Zealand:

in an official capacity;

at significant international events; or

in an official non-government capacity.

Recreational travel will not be considered in this criteria. The final criteria for travellers will include the risk of being exposed to Covid-19 will being abroad.

“Underlying these decisions is a fundamental recognition that while where there are legitimate urgent reasons to travel overseas, it is also in all our interests to ensure New Zealanders are protected against Covid-19 to the best extent possible when travellers return home,” Hipkins said