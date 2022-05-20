Student dies at Kia Aroha College

Original article by New Zealand Herald.



Kia Aroha College has posted a message on Facebook about the sudden death of a student.

According to the NZ Herald, the student died following a medical incident at the college, in the South Auckland suburb of Clover Park, at 10:30 am.

A spokesperson at the college confirmed it to the Herald at 11am, and said teachers were having an emergency meeting.

Shortly after, the post from the college's page was sent out by principal Hailey Milne. "He aituā, he aituā! Our beautiful tama [name of student] has passed away at our school today. We are currently sending all of our young people home while we wait for the details of his tangi."

The post said more details would be included when the college has them, and the school will be closed "in the meantime".