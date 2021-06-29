From a student to teacher: ‘It's a different world.’

Mihi Morunga was punished for speaking te reo Māori as a student.

Now she leads the Rumaki Reo or full immersion Māori unit at Finlayson Park School and is welcoming the government's new curriculum on New Zealand’s history.

"I want to ensure that my students know how lucky they are these days. They've got this!"

Finlayson Park School is the largest primary school in New Zealand and located in one of South Auckland's lowest social economic communities.

Today the Rumaki Reo held an orientation day for seven Kōhanga Reo who’ll benefit from the new curriculum when it comes into force.

"Our kaupapa is called Moko-naunga like 'whanaunga' which encourages parents of Kōhanga Reo kids to consider our kura and rumaki."

Many family members of Zoe Rawinia Wineera-Brown have attended Finlayson Park school over the years, including her own child. She believes a new curriculum that supports her heritage signals a new beginning.

"It's about time!”