As students return to class, principals start partial work ban

Principals will stop all work outside the hours of 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and at all times over the weekend Photo: RNZ/ Nick Monro

Principals across the country are sending "a strong message" to the Ministry of Education, demanding recognition from the government for their work.

From Monday, primary and area school principals will start a two-month-long work ban, which includes all Ministry of Education work such as collecting and collating information.

They will also stop all work outside the hours of 8am to 5pm on weekdays, and at all times over the weekend.

The New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa has said the government must prioritise the work done by principals across the country. President Mark Potter said the move was about recognising the importance of principals.

"They want to send a very strong message to the Ministry of Education, and that message is 'we really need your attention'," he said. "But you also need us, and this is going to show you what will happen when we withdraw the work we do with you."

Potter said the work ban would not impact students' education.

"Principals have decided to carefully pick which work will actually have the most impact with the Ministry of Education, but they've chosen not to choose work that would negatively impact on the children and the schools themselves."

-RNZ