Students urge council to remove 'coloniser' names from streets

Students at Wainuiomata High School have challenged the Hutt City Council mayor to change five street names in Te Awakairangi to Māori names - as a start. A petition was handed over today to the mayor and council reps. Mayor Campbell Barry says it's the beginning of a conversation

One student said that they want to show the mayor what they are willing to fight for and it's something their teaching is backing.

Research conducted by the students found that more than 77% of street names in the area are pākehā and they want to change it. One student said "We could see it wasn't even for us," another saying it made her feel upset that names that had no relevance to the area were being used. In the petition titled Huarahi Māori o Te Awakairangi they use an example of a street name that is not considerate of Māori: "For example, the two Wakefield brothers ended up in prison for three years for abducting a 15-year-old girl. Here in Aotearoa William Wakefield manipulated the lands out of Māori hands and condoned and promoted colonisation of our country. That name does not deserve to be represented on our whenua."

One of the goals of the petition is to have 50% of all street names in the area changed to Māori names by 2025. They are also seeking five street names to be changed to Māori names.

Mayor Campbell Barry says it's the beginning of a great conversation and is proud of the research and initiative that the students have taken.

The students will meet with the council again in the new year to discuss progress.