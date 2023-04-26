Study finds possible predictors of meth use

A study using data from a 40-year longitudinal study suggests factors in childhood could predict future users of methamphetamine.

A previous 2020 study by Otago University researchers found nearly a third of New Zealanders in their 40s had tried meth at least once. Now that same data from the Christchurch Health and Development Study has been used again for another study in an agreement with police.

CHDS director Joe Boden says one of the most important risk factors the study found is childhood externalising behaviour.

"So essentially it's signs that, when a person is young, they have difficulty adhering to rules and has aggressive behaviour."

Being male is one of the major predictors, Professor Boden says.

"Also having a large number of peers who are also referred to as deviant but really break the law and are involved in substance abuse."

Parental history of illicit drug use is also a major predictor. Boden says the results are similar to previous studies into predictors of drug abuse, particularly with cannabis with the results of the two studies relatively similar.

In theory, Boden says, the information in this study could be useful in identifying people at risk of using meth, however, in practice that is possibly still a long way off.

The CHDS followed more than 1200 people born in Christchurch in 1977 from birth to age 40. 12 per cent of the original cohort of participants were Māori.

The latest study found 'any use' (since the last interview with researchers) was associated with paternal overprotectiveness and childhood anxiety/withdrawn behaviour.

'Regular use' (any period of time where use was at least once a week) is associated with childhood conduct problems and parental illicit drug use. Male sex, high novelty seeking and deviant peer affiliations were associated with both any use and regular use in adjusted models.

Boden says these findings can be useful in informing intervention efforts for young people.

"Particularly for young people who come to the attention of the justice system. There is a huge overlap between justice system involvement and substance use disorder. And frequently those issues are not dealt adequately or at all."