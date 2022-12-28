Study to investigate importance of Mātauranga Māori in Biosecuirty

A future study taking place mid-2023 is exploring the current biosecurity decision-making processes aligned with treaty principles, cultural values and mātauranga.

Based on the finding of the study they will be able to consider ways to improve cultural decision-making so that “Māori values and mātauranga can be carefully implemented in a robust, consistent and meaningful way,” says University of Canterbury senior lecturer Sascha Mueller.

“Mātauranga can provide valuable insights when meeting biosecurity challenges," he says.

Mueller is also a part of the University of Canterbury Biosecurity Innovations research cluster which is a group of researchers that are passionate about biosecurity.

2019 saw the complete overhaul of the Biosecurity Act 1993 as New Zealand needed to adapt the Act to its ever-changing threats.

An important reference in the overhauled act identified and highlighted that the biosecurity regulatory framework and the relationship to Te Ao Māori is an issue.

“Agresearch and the Bioheritage Challenge have kindly provided a full scholarship for an LLM project to look into this matter," says Mueller.

“The research student will start the project in July 2023 and we are hoping for results by the middle of 2024.”

It is known that Māori resources and taonga are important to the identity of Māori culture and can be directly affected by biosecurity threats and through the treaty principles Māori should be a part of the biosecurity decision-making process.

The study will understand how much of mātauranga is currently being used in biosecurity decision-making and if that decision-making aligns with treaty principles.