Study to reveal pro-whenua farming method against standard practice

Ngāi Tahu Farming and Ngāi Tū Ahuriri have launched a new farm study aiming to validate the science of regenerative agriculture in north Canterbury.

Called Te Whenua Hou Te Whenua Whitiora (the new land, the new horizon), the seven-year research programme will compare two farms, one using regenerative farming practices, while the other will use conventional methods, to assess the environmental impacts of both practices.

Ngāi Tahu farming general manager Will Burrett said the project was the culmination of five years of work to assess future options for soil development.

Burrett said one of the goals was to remove the use of synthetic fertilisers, which would create an opportunity to have more diverse pasture species.

Ag Research, Manaaki Whenua and Dairy NZ have teamed up to conduct this seven-year study. “There is a rich amount of data that is going in behind this to try and validate what that future system looks like.”

After the seven-year study concludes, Burrett hopes that they will be able to reduce water usage by 20%, greenhouse gasses by 20% and reduce the nitrate load on the soil by 50%.