Study reveals overwhelming support for bicultural legal education

A nationwide survey has revealed 94 per cent of legal professionals think having more knowledge of te reo Māori and tikanga would be helpful for their work.

The survey, conducted as part of a multiphase research project, funded by the Michael and Suzanne Borrin Foundation, was open to a range of participants including practising lawyers, government agencies, law academics and students, and iwi.

Co-author and Otago Faculty of Law Professor Jacinta Ruru (Raukawa, Ngāti Ranginui) describes the survey results as “heartening”.

“Most of the 201 respondents thought that having more knowledge about te reo Māori (94 per cent), Māori law (89 per cent) and tikanga Māori (94 per cent) would be helpful for their work.

“We are really excited to be thinking about these results as we start the new year of teaching the LLB law degree,” she says.

The national project, Inspiring National Indigenous Legal Education for Aotearoa New Zealand’s Bachelor of Laws Degree, is led by 18 Māori legal researchers associated with Ngā Pae o Te Māramatanga, New Zealand’s Māori Centre of Research Excellence.

“Back in 2020, we made a call for law schools to move towards becoming bi-jural, bicultural and bilingual. For the second phase of our project, we wanted to test our ideas and hear from others to determine if there was general support, or not, and find out what others see as the opportunities and risks with such a big move,” Ruru says.

The survey covered five areas: te reo Māori, Māori law and biculturalism in university legal education; a bi-jural legal system; and respondents’ experiences with tertiary education, te reo Māori, tikanga, and Māori law.

“We expected some concerns to be voiced both by the general legal profession, who may not see Māori law as relevant to their practice, and by hapū about maintaining the integrity of tikanga Māori if Māori law were to be comprehensively taught in universities. While there were some concerns, particularly around burdening Māori legal academics, we also found some encouraging responses.”

Many acknowledged teaching te reo, tikanga and Māori law would better equip law students to practice law in Aotearoa and make the legal system more responsive and just.

Highlights of the study include 90 per cent who believed the legal system would be improved by judges and lawyers having a greater understanding of tikanga Māori, and nearly three-quarters of respondents believed passing introductory reo Māori papers should be required for law students.

The group also hopes to pursue a third phase to model how Aotearoa could transition to teaching a bicultural, bilingual and bi-jural law degree.

“This project has the potential to transform legal education and the legal profession in Aotearoa New Zealand, and in turn influence how law impacts the lives of New Zealanders,” Professor Ruru says.