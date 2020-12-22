Substandard face masks withdrawn from use in health sector

Some face masks used in the health sector are to be withdrawn because they do not meet required standards, the Ministry of Health says.

"The Ministry of Health has today advised DHBs to put on hold their stocks of one type of face mask, as they do not fully meet the agreed standards for use in New Zealand healthcare settings," the ministry said in a statement.

Independent testing of the Duckbill N95/P2 face masks, made by QSi and produced in 2018 and 2019, show they protected the user but did not meet the standard for protecting others from the person using the mask.

“Testing confirmed the face masks protect the wearer by preventing small droplets from being inhaled, which is key for health sector use," said Sue Gordon, Covid-19 Health System Response deputy chief executive.

"The testing also showed the masks provide some protection for preventing exhaled droplets passing through the mask – but not to the required standard."

Gordon downplayed the impact of the defective masks.

“Our assessment of Covid-19 having been spread through the use of these face masks in healthcare settings is considered as being low to no risk."