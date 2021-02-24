Suicide awareness programme seeks more funding to save lives

A successful suicide prevention programme that launched in Aotearoa about a year and a half ago, Mates in Construction, is now seeking help to expand its work.

In 2018 47 of the 685 suicides came from the construction sector, and the programme seeks to stop suicides by focusing on healthy communication channels and a change of on-site culture over mental illness.

Field Officer Richie Hepi says that since the launch of Mates in November 2019, he has seen first hand how it has helped construction workers across the motu to reach out for help and talk to someone.

"It's working. I see the guys talking.

"I've had personal experiences where guys walk up to me and say, 'bro, I was gonna take my life, but because you said to talk to someone, I heard you'."

Since its launch in 2008, the Australian programme has reached more than160,000 workers and has seen an 8% reduction in suicide rates.

The programme is a comprehensive series of training and workshops designed to help workers understand that it is okay to talk about their feelings within the workforce.

However, Hepi says Mates In Construction now needs funding from the government, as it is only able to reach a small number of the workers who need this service.

"We need pūtea from the government.

"We are not asking for a lot. We are only funded by the industry."

"People can use these lessons from what we teach and take it home to their friends and family. This isn't just lip service, it's real stuff."