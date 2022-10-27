Summer nearly here along with third wave of Covid-19

Summer is nearly here in Aotearoa, and a third wave of the coronavirus may be on its way as well.

Two new Covid variants are on the rise and a new wave of the virus is likely to hit the country this summer. Ready to shift back into gear is Manurewa Marae, a community service organisation, which has been on the frontline of health and social services for those affected by Covid-19 in Auckland since 2020.

“Amohia ake te ora o te iwi, ka puta ki te wheiao. The wellbeing of the people is paramount and we will do whatever it takes to get the mahi done. And we've always said that manaakitanga is at the forefront of everything that we do here as the marae,” Manurewa Marae chief executive Takutai Kemp said.

Sharp rise

The Ministry of Health reported 16,399 new cases of Covid-19 in the community this week, a rise of nearly 2,000 from last week. More than 6,000 Covid cases have been reported in Auckland city alone this week.

Two days ago the Ministry of Health reported 3923 new Omicron cases across New Zealand. The previous day there were 2410 infections. Yesterday's cases dipped under yesterday's that but still registered a high 3575 infections over a 24-hour period.

The last time the single-day number of cases was around 4000 was August 17, a month before Covid restrictions ended.

Kemp says funding is another concern about managing another wave of Covid.

Immunisation backlog

“One of the biggest concerns for us would be that, when that resource is removed from our community, we are one of the most vulnerable communities here in Tamaki Makaurau. Manurewa has the highest population of Māori,” Kemp said. "So we want to make sure we retain the funding, the resource that's been here at Manurewa Marae, we don't want to take it away."

But she said families in the community had been in catch-up mode on health issues that were neglected during lockdowns.

“We have a backlog of childhood immunisations. We need to get whānau engaged, having more korero. We've been in a Covid space for so long that we haven't taken care of the other health issues that are in our community,” Kemp said.

Despite these problems, the marae will continue to provide services to families in Manurewa offering food parcels, drive-thru vaccinations, and most importantly support to whānau.

"We still have our drive-thru. We still have our kaimahi here that can vaccinate, that can manaaki. We still have our food bank here. We will provide kai for whanau and we'll make sure that we get whatever services needed out there to our people."