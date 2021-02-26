Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off tonight

Ōtepoti will host the first match for the new Super Rugby Aotearoa season with the Otago Highlanders and the Canterbury Crusaders going head-to-head.

Both the South Island teams will battle it out at the Forsyth Barr Stadium - kicking off at 7.05pm.

The Super Rugby tournament is a ground-breaking new partnership between New Zealand Rugby and RugbyPass to provide the competition in 100 territories – including the UK, Ireland, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Saturday will see the Savea brothers clash with the Ioane brothers with the Wellington Hurricanes facing the Auckland Blues at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

Ardie Savea will be playing his 100th match as well as taking over the full-time captaincy. Meanwhile Julian Savea is returning to the Hurricanes side for the first time since 2018.

Fans are predicting to see the Ioane brothers will be keen to put a dampener on any Savea family celebrations.

The Hurricanes and the Blues game kicks off at 7.05pm

Te Ao Toa will have more as they sit down with Sean Wainui at 5pm on Sunday.