‘Super Sid’ Going inducted into NZ Sports Hall of Fame

'Super Sid' Going at the 2020 Halbergs - Source / Prime

Former All Black ‘Super Sid’ Going MBE has been inducted into the NZ Sports Hall of Fame. Attending the Halberg Awards last night. Going (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) was presented with his award by former All Black winger and Manu Samoa coach Sir Bryan Williams.

After giving thanks for receiving the award from whom he termed a ‘young man’, the retired Maromaku dairy farmer paid tribute to his wife Colleen, for ‘milking [his] cows’ and taking care of the necessary while he represented our country at the back of the scrum.

Colleen Going as her husband pays tribute - Source / Prime

The 76-year-old retired halfback says, “I played because I enjoyed the game.”

The Going whānau paved the way for other Christian All Blacks like La’uli Sir Michael Jones by refusing to play on Sundays. Whereas Sir Michael earned the moniker ‘Iceman’ for his hard-hitting tackles, Going earned his name ‘Super Sid’ for his speed, fitness and the infamous ‘triple scissors’ manoeuvre, which he worked when playing alongside his brothers Ken and Brian. Ken and Brian both played for NZ Māori and Ken became an All Black as well.

The 'Triple scissors' manoeuvre - Source / Prime

‘Super Sid’ and his brothers are three of the elite athletes that Maromaku has produced. Following in Sid’s footsteps are his two sons Jared and Milton.

Jared has played for the NZ Māori and Auckland Blues, whilst Milton has played for the Chiefs and Crusaders.

Former All Black and Chiefs fullback Todd Miller is Going's nephew.