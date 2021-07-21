Super star Steven Adams posts message in te reo Māori to his followers

Steven Adams wasn't able to attend his basketball camp in Wellington this year because of Covid-19 restrictions but that hasn't stopped the NBA star from sharing news about his upcoming High School Invitational, in te reo Māori with his 345,000 Facebook followers.

The post, which was exclusively in Māori, reads "Rauika mai ki te mātakitaki i ētahi o ngā hau tipua o ngā kura tuarua o Aotearoa e whakataetae ana ki te tuawhā o te Steven Adam's High School Invitation."

There were dozens of messages in the comment section praising Adams for promoting Te Reo Māori, immediately after he posted the message.





