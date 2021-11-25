Super Waikato weekend!

Pop-up vaccination sites, drive-throughs, prizes, extended hours, music and kai are on offer to encourage Māori whānau and all who have not had their shot to join in the fun and come along for their Covid-19 vaccinations this Saturday and Sunday.

Waikato District Health Board Commissioner Dame Karen Poutasi says this is a key initiative for Waikato.

Retiring Iwi Maori Council chair Te Pora Thompson-Evans is proud of the progress made with kaumātua being 95% vaccinated but says there is much mahi still needed.

“We are encouraging our younger generation, our rangatahi and pakeke, to come forward and achieve 90% to ensure our whakapapa will be looked after and those who are most vulnerable are protected, our pēpi, our mokopuna, our kaumātua and our whānau with underlying health conditions.”

Being vaccinated drastically reduces the risk of serious illness and lowers the chances of transmission within the community and to those who are unable or yet to be vaccinated.

“If you still have questions, come down and have a chat with one of our health professionals,” Thompson-Evans says. “There’ll be no hard sell, just plenty of answers so you have the information you need to make up your own mind.”

'Protect our whakapapa'

Te Korowai Hauora o Hauraki chief executive Riana Manuel has a strong message of encouragement to people this weekend.

“Kia kaha, kia maia, kia manawanui Pare Hauraki. Let’s protect our whakapapa and get our whānau vaccinated this weekend, mō tātou o Hauraki.”

Waikato-Tainui chair Linda Te Aho, encourages whānau to come and get vaccinated so they can continue to enjoy these sorts of events as summer approaches and at the same time, protect their whānau and friends.

The organisers say with borders due to open in December, they are going all out to push up Māori vaccination numbers to reach 90%. Currently, 90.1% of the overall Waikato population have received their first dose and 81.4% are fully vaccinated.

But only 79.5% of Māori population have received their first dose, needing a further 7102 people to reach the 90% first dose target.

“We can go a long way to achieving this milestone in one weekend if we go all-in,” Te Aho says.

Free kai

People can go to 20 events across the takiwā this weekend without a booking. Anyone aged over 12 who hasn’t been vaccinated yet or had their first vaccination at least three weeks ago can drop in and get vaccinated on the spot.

Across the different locations there will be free food, entertainment, spot prizes and more, plus the chance for people to do their bit to protect their community, whānau and themselves.

Get your vax!

WAIKATO DISTRICT

Ngāruawāhia: Ngaruawahia Market, Jesmond St, Ngaruawahia, Sunday 28 November, 10am-2pm

Te iti o Haua Marae, 780 Tauwhare Road, Pukemoremore, Sunday 28 November 10am-2pm

HAMILTON

Claudelands Park Event, corner of Brooklyn Road and, Heaphy Terrace, Claudelands, Hamilton, Saturday 27 November, Sunday 28 November, 6pm – 10pm

Chartwell Mall Rangatahi Event, 201 Hukanui Road, Chartwell, Hamilton, Saturday 27 November, Sunday 28 November, 12 – 5pm

WAIPA

Rangatahi event, Te Awamutu Vaccination Centre, 44 Arawata Street (Former Bunnings site), Saturday 27 November, 11am – 7pm

KIHIKIHI

50 Lyon Street, Kihikihi, Sunday 28 November, 10am – 3pm

ŌTOROHANGA

Parking Lot Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres, Bell Lane & Wahanui Cres, Ōtorohanga, Sunday 28 November, 10-2pm

WAITOMO

Centennial Park, Te Kūiti Road, Te Kūiti, Saturday 27 November, 12 – 5pm

Te Kūiti Domain, Rora Street, Te Kūiti, Sunday 28 November, 10am – 2pm

HAURAKI

Patetonga Hall , 57 Otane Street, Patetonga, Saturday 27 November, 10am – 3pm

Paeroa Old Boys Club RoomsTowers Street, Paeroa, Sunday 28 November, 10am – 4pm

Farmers Market, Goldfields Shops, Mary Street, Thames, Sunday 28 November, 1pm - 7pm

MATAMATA - PIAKO

Grand Tavern, 81 Whitaker Street, Te Aroha , Sunday 28 November, 11am – 4pm

Raungaiti Marae, 6425 State Highway 27, Waharoa , Saturday 27 November, 10am -2pm

Rukumoana Marae, 56 Morrinsville -Walton Rd, Sunday, 28 Nov 2021, 10am -2pm

Morrinsville CVC, 51 Canada Street, Morrinsville, Saturday 27 November, 9am-5pm

SOUTH WAIKATO

Glenshea Park, Park Avenue, Putaruru , Saturday 27 November, 11am – 4pm

SWPIC

1 Maraetai Road, Tokoroa, Saturday 27 November, 10am- 3pm

RUAPEHU

Ngati Haua Taumarunui, 153 Hakiaha Street, Taumarunui, Saturday 27 November, 11am – 5pm

Visit the Super Weekend webpage here for the latest details.

To find a walk-in or book go here.

Also, see the mobile vaccination page here or here.