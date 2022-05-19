Supermarket crackdown: Ex Nat MP backs new Labour law

Many families, particularly Māori, regularly run out of food so government moves to end the supermarket-chain duopoly are a good "first step", according to Matthew Tukaki of the National Māori Authority. Photo / NZME

A former National MP has taken the unusual step of praising the Labour government’s planned overhauls to Aotearoa’s supermarket duopoly.

In a surprise announcement during today’s budget, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the government would introduce urgent new legislation to stop supermarket chains buying up land to prevent competitors from opening stores.

The government said it would also develop a code of conduct to prevent supermarkets from behaving badly, after a report from the Commerce Commission in March revealed many suppliers felt bullied by Countdown owner Woolworths and Pak’nSave and New World owner Foodstuffs

"I’m surprised and delighted by the government’s move," former National MP and Food and Grocery council chair Katherine Rich told teaomaori.news.

"This stuff has been a dirty secret of the industry for years now. It might not make the industry perfect but it will make a difference."

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announced an overhaul of supermarket regulation during his budget announcement in Pōneke today. Photo/ Will Trafford

Earlier this year, Māori suppliers who contributed to the Commerce Commission study told Whakaata Māori they had been bullied into not selling their products in competing chains, while some were told they had to slash prices or risk have their products stripped from supermarket shelves.

After a leak of their submissions by the Commerce Commission, some said they thought their products were dropped by Foodstuffs stores after their criticisms of the big chains were made public.

Rich says on the real estate front, the Commerce Commission study revealed some 200 instances of Woolworths and Foodstuffs buying up land to prevent other supermarket chains opening there.

Rich’s statement of support of the government plan is backed by Matthew Tukaki of the National Māori Authority, part of a group working to bring an iwi-owned supermarket chain to Aotearoa.

"Many families, particularly Māori, regularly run out of food and end up at food banks, because of these duopolies," Tukaki says.

"These supermarkets act like intimidating oligarchs. The code of conduct will mean there is an ombudsman to monitor their practices.

Tikanga for code of conduct

"An ombudsman can impose and put restrictions on sufficiently large to hit the big chains in the pocket, the same way they’re hitting consumers."

Māori kai suppliers will be able to escape predatory contracts once the code of conduct comes into force. Tukaki says they’ll also be able to sell their products more broadly.

Rich says she hopes the code of conduct will also integrate tikanga and a Te Ao Māori worldview.

‘Increasingly the future of New Zealand’s food industry will be Māori Food and drink companies, like Sealord, like Moana, incorporating tikanga and a Te Ao Māori world view. This is a good thing," she says.