Supermarket removes product limits after Kiwis shop responsibly

Countdown is removing all product limits in-store and online in response to Kiwis shopping responsibly during the current alert level restrictions.

Product limits were put on a number of highly sought-after products when Auckland went to alert level 3 and the rest of the country went to alert level 2.

“When the changes in alert level were announced, we put the product limits in place to help prevent panic buying and to make sure there was plenty for everyone. While we did see some initial rush for the Covid-19 staples, customers have done a great job of only buying what they need, so thank you,” says Countdown spokesperson Kiri Hannifin.

She says the huge change in how people have shopped during this lockdown compared to last time is behind the lifting of product limits.

“The difference we have seen between this lockdown and the last one has been massive. Kiwis have adapted to the different alert levels remarkably well - they are shopping normally, looking out for each other and our team, and are taking the safety measures we’ve got in place really seriously. Because of this, we’re really pleased to remove all product limits in our stores throughout Aotearoa.”