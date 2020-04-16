Support for health workers making personal sacrifices during COVID-19 pandemic

Sleeping in a car in the garage is just one of the ways that some nurses are making a personal sacrifice to protect their whanau from the risk of infection with COVID-19.

So in a bid to support nurses and other health workers, New Zealand Nurses' Organisation kaiwhakahaere Kerri Nuku has created a response package, He Kete Tapuhi Ora.

"We’ve drafted He Kete Tapuhi Ora to reflect the concerns and anxieties that colleagues and myself hear daily from members, which primarily include difficult working conditions and critically needed personal protective equipment and financial support,” says Nuku.

The package outlines nurses' concerns and a list of requests to keep them safe during the pandemic, including a place to stay if they risk infecting whanau at home and more pay.

"In this time of confusion and anxiety, the He Kete Tapuhi Ora response package will give our frontline workers reassurance, certainty, and hope in the COVID-19 crisis and rāhui, particularly when they are making daily personal and whānau sacrifices for us all."

Nuku says the seriousness of the virus, coupled with projected community transmissions and hospitalisation rates, places extraordinary pressure on the already stretched health-care system.

As a result, New Zealand needs a sustainable nursing workforce to respond to community testing and cope with the unpredictable surges in cases.

"Likewise, we need to focus on all factors that enable health care workers to do their job and to stay physically and emotionally well, as well as accounting for the often conflicting duties they have to their whānau, says Nuku.

"Unless we address health and wellbeing as a whole, we will continue to see our frontline workers go into financial hardship, burn out, or have no choice but to leave work for their whānau, or leave whānau for their work."

The full ‘He Kete Tapuhi Ora’ response package is as follows: