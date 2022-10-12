Surge in community Monkeypox cases

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox virus. Photo / NIAID

A jump has come in the spread of Monkeypox (MPX) in Aotearoa. with Te Whatu Ora (Health New Zealand) and the Ministry of Health confirming nine new cases.

All new cases have been identified as community transmissions, as opposed to those imported by individuals infected overseas.

Seven of the new cases are in Tāmaki Makaurau and two are in the Wellington region, bringing the total number of cases in the current outbreak to 20.

Symptoms of Monkeypox include a rash and spots or blisters on the infection site, although they can spread to other parts of the body such as the palms of the hand, soles of the feet, inside the mouth and to genitalia.

Anyone can get Monkeypox but overseas it has mostly impacted men who have sex with men (MSM), and people who have sex with MSM.

It is not typically fatal but it can still cause painful disease and permanent scarring.

The Ministry of Health says those who think they have been exposed to Monkeypox, or who develop symptoms - especially a rash, should stay home, self-isolate and call Healthline on 0800 611 116

Testing for Monkeypox is free and sexual health clinics or a GP should also provide support but those exhibiting symptoms should call ahead.

Pharmac is working to secure a national supply of a smallpox vaccine known as Imvanex or Jynneos, according to the ministry.

Vaccines designed for smallpox are considered effective against Monkeypox because the two viruses are similar.

Te Whatu Ora says in future targeted vaccinations will form part of the government’s response to MPX, alongside contact tracing and health promotion.